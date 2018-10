Saudi Arabia claims that Jamal Khashoggi died in a physical altercation inside its consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday the kingdom was in "crisis" in the face of global outrage over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"As we know these are difficult days. We are going through a crisis," Falih said at the Future Investment Initiative, calling Khashoggi's killing "abhorrent".