Jaguar Land Rover To Pause US Shipments This Month Over Trump Tariffs

"As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April," Jaguar said.

Jaguar said it is developing its mid to longer-term plans.
London:

UK luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover said on Saturday that it will "pause" shipments to the United States in April as it addresses "the new trading terms" created by Washington's tariffs.

"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," a Jaguar spokesperson said in a statement sent to AFP.

