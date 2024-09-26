Japan's Longest-serving Death Row Inmate Now A Free Man

A Japanese court on Thursday acquitted Iwao Hakamada, the world's longest-serving death row prisoner, closing a nearly six decades-long chapter. After spending nearly half a century in solitary confinement, Hakamada was finally declared innocent of the 1968 murders that led to his conviction.

At 88, the former professional boxer was not present in the courtroom due to fragile health, but his 91-year-old sister, Hideko Hakamada, stood in his place, bowing deeply to the judge as the verdict was read. “The court finds the defendant innocent,” declared Judge Koshi Kunii at the Shizuoka District Court, as per AFP.

In 1968, Iwao Hakamada was convicted for the brutal murders of his boss, his boss's wife, and their two teenage children. The family was found stabbed to death in their home, which was subsequently set on fire. Hakamada, who worked at a soybean processing plant owned by the victim, confessed to the crime after 20 days of police interrogation, only to later retract his confession, saying it was forced through violence and intimidation.

Human rights activists have long decried Japan's so-called "hostage justice" system, where suspects are subjected to long periods of detention and aggressive questioning, often leading to forced confessions.

For nearly half a century, Iwao Hakamada lived in solitary confinement, waiting for the hangman's noose. Japan, unlike many industrialised nations, still retains the death penalty. Executions are carried out by hanging, and inmates are notified only hours before their execution.

Hakamada's lengthy detention took a significant toll on his mental health. According to his lawyers, he often appears disoriented, living in what they describe as a "world of fantasy."

His sister, Hideko Hakamada, who has campaigned tirelessly for his release, said her brother struggled to recognise reality. "We have not even discussed the trial with Iwao because of his inability to recognize reality," Ms Hideko, now 91, told AFP. "Sometimes he smiles happily, but that's when he's in his delusion."

Despite his mental state, Hakamada's brief taste of freedom over the past decade has provided some solace. According to Ms Hideko, small acts, such as taking care of two cats he adopted in February, have helped him reconnect with life outside prison walls. He also enjoys daily drives with his supporters, during which he indulges in his favourite pastries and juice.

Supporters of Hakamada gathered outside the court on Thursday with many holding banners and flags demanding his acquittal.

"For so long, we have fought a battle that has felt endless," Hideko Hakamada said during a press conference earlier this year. "But this time, I believe it will be settled."

Iwao Hakamada's legal team, led by Hideyo Ogawa, is hopeful that the court will deliver a not-guilty verdict, bringing an end to this decades-long ordeal. "We told prosecutors that the onus is on them to put an end to this 58-year-old case," Mr Ogawa told reporters. However, prosecutors remain adamant that the initial conviction was just and that Hakamada should face the death penalty.

