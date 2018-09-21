Ivanka Trump's Dream Job Actually Not That Different From You And Me

Ivanka Trump was touring the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston today, where she had a telephonic conversation with the crew onboard the International Space Station.

World | Written by | Updated: September 21, 2018 19:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ivanka Trump's Dream Job Actually Not That Different From You And Me

Ivanka Trump had a telephonic conversation with the crew onboard the ISS.

Houston, Texas: 

Adviser to President of The United States on job creation, economic development and entrepreneurship -- this is what it says on Ivanka Trump's Facebook page. While the credentials to her name seem like a "dream" job by itself, Ivanka Trump today confessed that her dream was to actually be an astronaut. 

US President Donald Trump's daughter was touring the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston today, where she had a telephonic conversation with the crew onboard the International Space Station. 

"You actually have my dream job, I always wanted to be an astronaut. I always want to go to space," Ivanka Trump was quoted as telling the astronauts according to reports.

The first daughter spoke to the six astronauts aboard the ISS, and told them of her dreams of being in space and took the opportunity to thank them for their service. 

 Along with the live chat with the astronauts, Ivanka Trump toured a mock-up of the ISS and checked out the space suits where she was caught high-fiving a space suit. 

"Dream realised," she tweeted along with a video of her tour of the mock-up ISS. 

 The 36-year-old was also seen posing outside the door of the mock-up ISS. 

 Ahead of her tour at NASA's Space centre, Ms Trump had tweeted" Looking forward to visiting the @NASA Johnson @SpaceCenterHou with Administrator @JimBridenstine! NASA's work in #STEM education, space exploration & technological innovation is truly out of this world" (sic).

cu113ir8

Students working with NASA ahead of the international FIRST Robotics Competition

Ivanka Trump also interacted with "Robonauts" and students competing in a robotics competition. Her tour ended with her test-driving a robot built by the students. 

Ivanka Trump also took questions from interns at the space centre who are learning about engineering and science as part of their internship at NASA. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ivanka TrumpNASA

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreCyclone DayeTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmManmarziyaan Controversy

................................ Advertisement ................................