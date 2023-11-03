Italy's Giorgia Meloni Talks Of Ukraine Fatigue In Call With Russian Pranksters: Report

Giorgia Meloni was reportedly tricked by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus (File)

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni has been criticised by the politicians of the Opposition party for discussing national security matters with some Russian pranksters, reported Russia Today.

Meloni was reportedly tricked by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus under the false impression that the two were African politicians.

According to Russia Today, the prime minister's office expressed "regret" over the hoax, saying it was "misled" into thinking Meloni was being phoned by Moussa Faki, the chairman of the African Union Commission.

Giuseppe Conte of the Five Star Movement, who served as Prime Minister of Italy from 2018 to 2021, has called the occurrence a "planetary gaffe."

RT is a Russian state-controlled international news television network funded by the Russian government. It operates pay television and free-to-air channels directed to audiences outside of Russia, as well as providing Internet content in Russian, English, Spanish, French, German and Arabic.

"She continues sending weapons to Ukraine with no time limit and pursues this military escalation. But she is apparently aware that a negotiated way out is necessary, which would protect the interests of both parties," Giuseppe Conte said.

Meloni stated during the call that there was "a lot of fatigue" with the Ukraine war and that everyone would soon realise that a solution acceptable to both sides was required. Other topics mentioned included Kyiv's failure to secure much territory against Russia during the summer counteroffensive, European energy security, and illegal migration in the EU, according to Russia Today.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi of the Italia Viva party, who served as Prime Minister in the 2010s, branded the situation "shameful for Italy" and for the existing government leader personally.

"I wonder how it was possible to reach such a level of irresponsibility," Renzi said. He further added by saying, "Meloni needs help. If this is the level of her team, we're just not where we should be."

