'I Have No Intention, But...': Biden On Prospect Of Meeting Putin

US President Joe Biden left the door open Tuesday to diplomacy with Moscow to end the invasion of Ukraine, refusing to rule out talks with President Vladimir Putin at the meeting of G20 nations in Bali in November.

"Look, I have no intention of meeting with him," Biden told CNN in a rare televised interview.

"But for example, if he came to me at the G20 and said I want to talk about the release of (detained basketball star) Brittney Griner, I'd meet with him. I mean, it would depend."

