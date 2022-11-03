'It Looks Like A Photograph:' Joe Biden Is Mighty Impressed With Artist Who Drew His Portrait

Mr Biden looked stunned by his art and talent.

Artist Devon Rodriguez from New York City is famous for making black-and-white sketches of commuters in masks. This time, the artist surprised US President Joe Biden with a portrait.

In the video posted by the artist, he can be heard saying, "Excuse me Mr President I drew you," after carefully looking at the portrait, Mr Biden responds, "It looks like a photograph, he actually looks like me."

Mr Biden looked stunned by his art and talent. Further in the video, Mr Biden shared that he wants to hire someone to do his Presidential photograph, to which Mr Rodriguez responds by saying, "Please choose me, I will be honoured." Mr Biden says, "My office may call you."

Along with the video, he wrote, "It was an absolute honor and a dream come true to draw President @JoeBiden!



Watch the video here:

The video posted 8 hours ago, has accumulated nearly 2 million views with several comments. The internet was impressed by his talent, a user wrote, "Okay you're an icon," and another user commented, "Hey I may not like the man or the politics, but damn what an honour to be able to meet and draw the President of the United States. Not many people can get an opportunity to get that close. Well done."

"Not limited brother. Awesome," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier, Mr Biden became a topic of discussion on social media for his gaffe. The 79-year-old claimed that he campaigned in '54 states' in 2018 to defend Obamacare. He was delivering a speech at the 'Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception'

During his speech, Mr Biden claimed that trump had campaigned on replacing Obamacare but the Democrats campaigned hard in 2018 to prevent it from happening.

The US President in his speech said, "And, of course, they're going try for their 499th time, or whatever the number is - they're still determined to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. And, by the way, if they do, that means - not a joke, everybody."

Further in the speech, he said, "That's why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states."