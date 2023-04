Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday it was 'time' for Kyiv to be invited into NATO. (File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday it was 'time' for Kyiv to be invited into NATO.

"Now, when the majority of people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support the entry of our country into the alliance, it is time to take the appropriate decision," President Zelensky said at a press conference with visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

