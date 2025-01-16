Advertisement

Netanyahu Thanks Trump, Biden For Help With Gaza Hostage Deal

Gaza Ceasefire: "The prime minister thanked President-elect Trump for his help in advancing the release of the hostages," Netanyahu's office said in a first acknowledgement of a deal.

Read Time: 1 min
Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday to thank them for helping to secure a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza, his office said.

"The prime minister thanked President-elect Trump for his help in advancing the release of the hostages," Netanyahu's office said in a first acknowledgement of a deal, adding that the two agreed to meet "soon" in Washington. The statement said Netanyahu then spoke with Biden to thank him too.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza, Donald Trump
