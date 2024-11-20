Netanyahu Makes Rare Gaza Visit, Says "Hamas Will Never Rule Again"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a rare visit to Gaza on Tuesday where he said Hamas shall never rule the Palestinian enclave again once the war is over. He also reaffirmed his pledge to annihilate the militant group and said that the Israeli armed forces have destroyed Hamas's military capabilities thoroughly.

Mr Netanyahu, seen in a battle vest and a ballistic helmet, stood at a seaside location in Gaza and recorded a video where he said "Hamas shall not return" and spoke about the Israeli hostages still in captivity.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the search for the remaining 101 Israeli hostages still missing in Gaza will continue. He even offered a $5 million reward for the return of each hostage.

He then went on to warn the terrorists by saying "Anyone who dares to harm our hostages will have blood on their head. We will hunt you down and get you."

Mr Netanyahu also said that "Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way. So, the choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We'll get them all back."

Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Gaza to get a first-hand briefing of operational activities on ground by Israel's military. The Defence Minister and Army chief had accompanied him.

Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel marked the country's bloodiest day in its history, with 1,200 people killed and over 250 taken hostage. The attack, which triggered the over-year-long war so far, saw Israel respond with its most destructive offensive in Gaza ever, killing nearly 44,000 people and wounding 103,898, according to the Gaza health ministry, and turning the Strip into a wasteland of rubble with millions desperate for food, fuel, water and sanitation.

Israel, which has since the beginning of the war, targeted and killed several top Hamas leaders, has vowed to destroy the group entirely. While Israel and its Western allies have declared Hamas a terrorist group, Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Iran have been supporting it in its activities.

Hamas's supporters regard them as heroes leading the fight for Palestinian statehood, which had drifted off the international agenda.

