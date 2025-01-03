Advertisement

Israeli Negotiators To Resume Doha Hostage Talks, Says Netanyahu's Office

Jerusalem:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday authorised Israeli negotiators to continue talks in Doha to secure a hostage release deal, his office said, after Israel and Hamas traded accusations recently over delaying a deal.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the professional-level delegation of the Mossad (spy agency), the IDF (military) and the ISA (internal security agency) to continue the negotiations in Doha," a statement from his office said, referring to indirect talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Ceasefire, Doha
