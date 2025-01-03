Israeli Negotiators To Resume Doha Hostage Talks, Says Netanyahu's Office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday authorised Israeli negotiators to continue talks in Doha to secure a hostage release deal, his office said, after Israel and Hamas traded accusations recently over delaying a deal.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the professional-level delegation of the Mossad (spy agency), the IDF (military) and the ISA (internal security agency) to continue the negotiations in Doha," a statement from his office said, referring to indirect talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

