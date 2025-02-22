Advertisement

Video: Freed Israeli Hostage Kisses Forehead Of Hamas Members

The Israeli hostage identified as Omer Shem Tov kissed the forehead of two Hamas members while waving on the stage.

Hamas handed over 3 more Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in the last exchange. The three Israeli hostages are Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen. They were brought out by the Hamas and paraded on stage in the town of Nuseirat. They waved and held release certificates before they were handed over to officials from the Red Cross.

However, the Israeli hostage identified as Omer Shem Tov kissed the forehead of two Hamas members while waving on the stage.

A Red Cross convoy subsequently carried and took the hostages from the ceremony. 

