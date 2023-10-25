Israeli Commander Claims Her Unit Killed 100 Hamas Operatives

Ben-Yehuda shares that members of the female troop have saved countless lives

A female unit within the Israel Defense Forces eliminated nearly 100 Hamas operatives during an attack on October 7, the Jerusalem Post reported. Israeli commander Caracal commander Lt.-Col. Or Ben-Yehuda told the media outlet that the women "emerged as heroes" for their actions near the Gaza Strip.

Commander Ben-Yehuda told the media outlet on the morning of October 7 when Hamas invaded Israel, she received a message reporting an infiltration of heavily armed militants near the kibbutzim of Sufa and Nirim.

She told her soldier, "Stay alert. We might cross paths. We are a strong squad."

Upon her arrival at the Sufa kibbutz, Ben-Yehuda reported that she observed the substantial scale of the Hamas infiltration.

She revealed that the combat between the female battalion and the Hamas operatives lasted nearly 4 hours and included large firefights. It took about 14 hours for the IDF to secure the base.

She shared that the female soldiers under her command have made significant contributions to the war effort.

"There are no more doubts about female combat soldiers, who have triumphed in every encounter with terrorists," Ben-Yehuda said.

"At present, we are responsible for 11 towns and are preparing for any potential ground manoeuvres to ensure the safety of the southern Gaza border area and the Egyptian border."

Ben-Yehuda shares that members of the female troop have saved countless lives through medical care or by bravely landing helicopters while under fire, too.

The commander also expressed her appreciation for the tank soldiers she led, highlighting their crucial role in safeguarding communities, including Holit, a kibbutz adjacent to the Gaza Strip. Tragically, during this period, at least 11 kibbutz members and two migrant workers lost their lives.

Hamas stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.

Hamas also took 222 people hostage, among them elderly people and young children, according to the Israeli authorities' latest count. The hostages include dozens of dual nationals and foreigners.

More than 5,000 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in retaliatory Israeli bombardments, according to the latest number of dead from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.