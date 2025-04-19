Israeli Army Says Soldier Killed In Gaza, First Since Ceasefire Collapsed

Jerusalem:
The Israeli military announced that a soldier had been killed on Saturday in the fighting in Gaza, the first fatality since a ceasefire with Hamas collapsed in mid-March.
The military said Sergeant Major Ghaleb Sliman Al-Nasasra, 35, fell during combat in northern Gaza, adding that three others were also wounded.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
