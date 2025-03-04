Israeli Army Says Killed Hezbollah Navy Commander In Lebanon Strike

Israel's military said it killed a Hezbollah navy commander in an air strike on Tuesday in south Lebanon, accusing the commander of actions in violation of a November ceasefire.

The Israeli air force "struck and eliminated" Khodr Said Hashem, a naval unit commander for the Lebanese armed group, near the town of Qana, said a military statement, accusing him of "activities (that) posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon".

