Israeli Army Admits Aid Worker Deaths Were 'Grave Mistake' In Gaza

At least 7 aid workers were killed on Tuesday in Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Israel's army on Wednesday acknowledged it had committed a "grave mistake" when it killed seven aid workers from a US charity in an air strike in Gaza.

"This incident was a grave mistake," Israeli Defence Forces chief Herzi Halevi said in a video message on X, blaming "a misidentification -— at night during a war in very complex conditions".

"It shouldn't have happened," he added.

