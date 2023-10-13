Israel Warns Border Village Of Suspected Armed Infiltration From Lebanon

The Israeli military warned the residents of a village near the Lebanese border. (File)

The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the Lebanese border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, saying a suspected armed infiltration was under way and that it was responding with artillery fire into Lebanon.

The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb.

The military statement said there had been an explosion at the adjacent border fence, which was lightly damaged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)