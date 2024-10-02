Advertisement

Israel Urges Evacuation Of New Areas Ahead Of Attack On Hezbollah Targets In Lebanon

"You are located near dangerous Hezbollah facilities, which the IDF (Israeli military) will act against with force in the near future," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X, specifically mentioning the area of Haret Hreik in south Beirut.

Jerusalem:

The Israeli military on Tuesday issued a new call for residents in southern Beirut to evacuate ahead of a likely strike on alleged Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese armed group's bastion.

"You are located near dangerous Hezbollah facilities, which the IDF (Israeli military) will act against with force in the near future," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X, specifically mentioning the area of Haret Hreik in south Beirut.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

