Trump To Receive Israeli Presidential Medal Of Honour: What It Is

Donald Trump will be awarded Israel's highest civilian honour for his role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and halting the war, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced Monday.

"It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour," Herzog said.

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future."

The medal will be awarded in the "coming months," Herzog added, and Trump will be informed during his visit on Monday.

About The Israeli Presidential Medal Of Honour

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour is the country's highest civilian award. It was established in 2012 by then-President Shimon Peres. It is given to individuals, both Israeli citizens and foreigners, for exceptional contributions to Israel or humanity, through public service, leadership, or other significant efforts. The medal is a symbol of recognition for advancing Israel's interests, peace, and global goodwill.

According to the award regulations, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour may be awarded to individuals or organisations that meet at least one of the following standards, through either a one-off endeavour or ongoing activity:

"The candidate has made a unique contribution to the State of Israel or to tikkun olam, or has left a mark on society in his field of endeavour or accomplishments."

"The candidate has elevated the status of the State of Israel and made a unique contribution to its global image."

"The candidate serves as an example and role model of initiative, innovation, creativity, and vision."

During Shimon Peres' presidency, the medal was awarded to twenty-six individuals, including former US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Nobel Prize Laureate Eli Wiesel, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz.

The medal, designed by Yossi Matityahu, includes a verse from the Book of Samuel, translating roughly as "head and shoulders above the crowd."