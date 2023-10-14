Israel Strikes Killed 9 Hostages In Past 24 Hours: Hamas

Israel has been pounding Hamas targets in Gaza following the Sabbath attack (File)

Nine people captured by Hamas in an attack on Israel a week ago have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours, the Islamist group's armed wing said Saturday.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said at least five Israelis and four foreigners had been killed in Israeli "strikes on locations where the prisoners were held", without elaborating.

The latest deaths bring to 22 the overall number of fatalities among the estimated 150 hostages -- Israelis, foreigners, and dual-nationals -- seized by Hamas gunmen on October 7.

