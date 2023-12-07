Israel Slams UN Chief As He Invokes Rare Article 99 Over Gaza War

The statement comes hours after UN Chief invoked rare article 99 over Gaza war.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday said UN chief Antonio Guterres' tenure was "a danger to world peace" after he invoked a rare procedure with the Security Council over the Gaza war.

"Guterres' tenure is a danger to world peace. His request to activate Article 99 and the call for a ceasefire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization," Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

