Israel Says Will Continue To "Strike Powerfully" In Middle East

The Israeli military said Wednesday that its air force would continue to strike powerfully across the Middle East during the night after Iran attacked Israel with scores of missiles hours earlier.

"The air force continues to operate fully, and tonight it will continue to strike in the Middle East powerfully, as has been happening throughout the past year," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

He vowed to act against Iran after it carried out a missile attack on Israel, saying Tehran was pushing the "Middle East towards escalation".

