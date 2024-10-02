Advertisement

Israel Says Will Continue To "Strike Powerfully" In Middle East

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari vowed to act against Iran after it carried out a missile attack on Israel, saying Tehran was pushing the "Middle East towards escalation".

Read Time: 1 min
Israel Says Will Continue To "Strike Powerfully" In Middle East
Israel military spokesman vowed to act against Iran after it carried out a missile attack on Israel.
Jerusalem:

The Israeli military said Wednesday that its air force would continue to strike powerfully across the Middle East during the night after Iran attacked Israel with scores of missiles hours earlier.

"The air force continues to operate fully, and tonight it will continue to strike in the Middle East powerfully, as has been happening throughout the past year," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

He vowed to act against Iran after it carried out a missile attack on Israel, saying Tehran was pushing the "Middle East towards escalation".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Daniel Hagari, Iran Attacks On Israel, Middle East
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Israel Says Will Continue To "Strike Powerfully" In Middle East
