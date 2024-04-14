Israel Says Will Close Airspace As Iran Launches Drone Salvo

Israel's airport authority said its airspace will be closed from 12:30 am Sunday.

Israel's airport authority said its airspace will be closed from 12:30 am Sunday (2130 GMT Saturday) after the army reported Iran launched drones at Israel directly from its territory.

"In accordance with the guidance of the security system, starting at (12:30 am) the airspace of the state of Israel will be closed to international and domestic flights," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)