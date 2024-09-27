Advertisement

Israel Says It Intercepted Yemeni Missile

Yemen's Houthi militants have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians, since the Gaza war began with a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israel Says It Intercepted Yemeni Missile
The Israeli army said it intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen.

The Israeli army said it intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen after sirens and explosions were heard early on Friday.

"Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by an 'Arrow' interceptor outside of Israeli territory," the army said in a statement.

"There is currently no change to the IDF Defensive guidelines," it said, using the acronym for the Israel Defense Forces.

Yemen's Houthi militants have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians, since the Gaza war began with a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

In July, the Houthis fired a drone at Tel Aviv for the first time, killing a man and wounding four people. Israeli airstrikes in response on Houthi military targets near the port of Hodeidah killed six and wounded 80.

Earlier this month, they reached central Israel with a missile that Israel said was hit by an interceptor and fragmented in the air.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Yemen, Israel Hamas War, Israel Hezbollah War
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Hurricane Helene Strengthens To Category 4 As It Nears Florida's Gulf Coast
Israel Says It Intercepted Yemeni Missile
Biden Signs Government Funding Bill To Avert Shutdown Before Election
Next Article
Biden Signs Government Funding Bill To Avert Shutdown Before Election
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com