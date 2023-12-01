Israel Releases 30 Palestinian Prisoners In Latest Exchange

Earlier on Thursday, 6 Israeli hostages were released by Hamas under the truce deal.

Thirty Palestinian prisoners were freed overnight Thursday, the Israeli prison authorities said, in the latest exchange under an extended truce deal due to expire within hours.

The prisoners -- including 23 minors and seven women -- were released hours after eight Israeli hostages were freed by the Palestinian Hamas group.

