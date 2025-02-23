Israel Prepared To Resume Fighting In Gaza "At Any Moment": Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel was prepared to resume fighting in the Gaza Strip "at any moment" while vowing to complete the war's objectives "whether through negotiation or by other means."

"We are prepared to resume intense fighting at any moment," Netanyahu said at a ceremony for combat officers, a day after Israel halted the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of a truce deal.

"In Gaza, we have eliminated most of Hamas's organised forces, but let there be no doubt -- we will complete the war's objectives entirely -- whether through negotiation or by other means," he added.

