Israel Prepared To Resume Fighting In Gaza "At Any Moment": Netanyahu

"We are prepared to resume intense fighting at any moment," Netanyahu said at a ceremony for combat officers, a day after Israel halted the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of a truce deal.

"We will complete the war's objectives entirely," he added. (File)
Jerusalem:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel was prepared to resume fighting in the Gaza Strip "at any moment" while vowing to complete the war's objectives "whether through negotiation or by other means."

"In Gaza, we have eliminated most of Hamas's organised forces, but let there be no doubt -- we will complete the war's objectives entirely -- whether through negotiation or by other means," he added.

