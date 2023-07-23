Israel PM To Undergo Surgery To Implant Pacemaker Days After Hospital Discharge

This comes days after he was discharged from the hospital following a health scare.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker, his office said in a statement early on Sunday, just days after he was discharged from the hospital following a health scare.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will tonight undergo a procedure to implant a pacemaker at Sheba Medical Centre at Tel Hashomer," the statement said.

"The procedure will be carried out under sedation, during which time Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin will stand in for him," it added.

A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical centre after a night of hospitalisation following complaints of dizziness.

At that time as part of cardiological tests, the centre had decided to use a Holter monitor to monitor his heart rhythm, Sheba's head of cardiology professor Amit Segev said last week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)