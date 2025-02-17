Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says "Committed" To Trump's Gaza Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he was "committed" to a US proposal to take over Gaza and displace its Palestinian residents, as Washington's top diplomat was in Saudi Arabia to push the plan opposed by Arab states.

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio began a visit to Saudi Arabia, a Saudi source told AFP Riyadh would host a regional summit later this week "to discuss Arab alternatives" to President Donald Trump's widely criticised plan for the Gaza Strip.

Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait will be represented at the Friday summit, the source said.

Rubio travelled to Riyadh from Israel, where he kicked off his first Middle East trip as Trump's secretary of state.

Following his meeting with Netanyahu on Sunday, Rubio said Hamas "must be eliminated", while the Israeli premier touted a "common strategy" between the two allies.

In a statement Monday, Netanyahu said he was "committed to US President Trump's plan for the creation of a different Gaza", also promising the after the war, "there will be neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority" ruling the territory.

The United States, Israel's top ally and weapons supplier, says it is open to alternative proposals from Arab governments, but Rubio has said for now, "the only plan is the Trump plan".

The United States has been pushing for a historic deal in which Saudi Arabia would recognise Israel, for which Riyadh has demanded the establishment of a Palestinian state -- long opposed by Israeli leaders and potentially in contradiction with Trump's Gaza plan.

Since it came into effect nearly a month ago, Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the Gaza truce, which has been further strained by Trump's proposal to take control of rubble-strewn Gaza and move its more than two million residents.

Negotiations on a second phase of the truce, aimed at securing a more lasting end to the war, could begin this week in Doha, a Hamas official and another source familiar with the talks have said.

Netanyahu's office said he would convene a meeting of his security cabinet on Monday to discuss phase two.

It said negotiators dispatched to Cairo would "receive further directives for negotiations on Phase II" after the cabinet meeting.

'Restarting the war'

Earlier Netanyahu said he spoke with Rubio about "Trump's bold vision for Gaza's future" -- which experts have warned would violate international law -- and about way to "ensure that vision becomes a reality".

Hamas and Israel are implementing the first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire, which appeared close to collapse last week.

"At any moment the fighting could resume. We hope that the calm will continue and that Egypt will pressure Israel to prevent them from restarting the war and displacing people," said Nasser al-Astal, 62, a retired teacher in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis.

Since the truce took effect on January 19, a total of 19 Israeli hostages have been released in exchange for more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Out of 251 people seized in Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which sparked the war, 70 remain in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military says are dead.

The families of the hostages still in Gaza on Monday marked 500 days of their captivity, holding pictures of their loved ones and banners reading "Home Now" as dozens marched towards Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem.

"My eyes burn from the tears I have shed for the past 500 days," said Einav Tzangauker, whose son Matan is among those held in Gaza.

Addressing lawmakers, she pleaded with them to "do everything possible to bring my son Matan and the other hostages home alive".

In a statement, Rubio called for the immediate release of all remaining captives.

'Finish the job'

The Gaza war has rippled across the Middle East, triggering violence in Yemen and Lebanon, where Iran backs operator groups.

Israel fought a related war with Hamas's Lebanese ally Hezbollah, severely weakening it before a ceasefire took effect on November 27.

Israeli troops were meant to withdraw over a 60-day period but this was later extended to February 18.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said Sunday "Israel must fully withdraw" on the Tuesday deadline.

A Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike in the southern city of Sidon on Monday killed Mohammed Shahine, a military unit commander from Hamas. The Israeli military claimed the strike, accusing Shahine of planning attacks.

There have also been limited direct strikes by Iran and Israel against each other.

Rubio called Iran the "single greatest source of instability in the region".

Netanyahu said that with the support of the Trump administration, "I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job" against Iran.

Iran on Monday condemned Netanyahu's remarks, calling them "a gross violation of international law".

Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,211 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,271 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.

