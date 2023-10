'We're Aware Of Incidents...': London Cops On Alert After Israel-Gaza Violence

There was visible security around a synagogue in northwest London (File)

London police said Sunday that they had boosted patrols across parts of the city following the attacks on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas. "We are aware of a number of incidents... in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza," the Metropolitan Police said on social media.

"The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities," it said.

There was visible security around one synagogue in northwest London, an AFP journalist saw.

The flare-up of violence began with a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive on Saturday that Israel's army said had killed more than 200 Israelis and wounded 1,000, with soldiers and civilians taken hostage.

Police in Germany and France also said they had reinforced security around synagogues and Jewish schools and monuments, with some supporters of the Palestinians taking to the streets of Berlin to celebrate the attack.

"We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place," the Met said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)