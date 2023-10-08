Caught On Camera: How Israel Hit Back At Hamas After Deadly Rocket Strike

More than 700 people have been killed in the Hamas strike, followed by Israel's counter

Israel has responded with all its might after the Hamas' unprecedented terror strikes on its cities yesterday. The counterstrike by Israeli forces has targeted Hamas installations in the Gaza Strip. The rocket strikes and the counter-attack has claimed over 700 lives so far.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has shared on X videos of operations carried out against Hamas in Gaza "in response to the brutal terrorist offensive".

The videos show aerial footage of the targeting of Hamas-linked vehicles and installations.

"Since 12 am yesterday, in response to the brutal terrorist offensive against Israel launched by Hamas, the IDF carried out the following operational activities in Gaza," the IDF said in a post.

In the thread that followed, it shared visuals, including night shots, of targeted bombings in the Gaza Strip.

"IDF aircraft struck a concealed launch site and targeted 2 terrorists near it. Terrorists attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory from the sea and through the security fence were targeted by IDF aircraft. We also struck an operational command center of the Hamas rocket system operatives and an operational command post belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," the IDF posted.

In an attack that shook the world, the Hamas yesterday pounded Israel with about 5,000 rockets within 20 minutes. The offensive overwhelmed the Iron Dome, Israel's formidable aerial defence system. Hamas fighters also entered Israel by sea and land, kidnapping and attacking civilians.

Soon after, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is "at war" and that the "enemy will pay an unprecedented price".

The IDF said its aircraft had struck two operational situation rooms, located inside mosques, in Gaza.

In another post, the Israeli forces said it had struck 10 Hamas targets, including its intelligence headquarters and a military compound used by its aerial forces.

"In parallel, we struck an aerial weapons production site used by the aerial forces belonging to Islamic Jihad, and a building including units where the terrorist organization stores weapons and military equipment," the IDF said.

The Hamas attacks, particularly its targeting of civilians, has drawn strong condemnation globally. The West has expressed its unequivocal support to Tel Aviv. In the West Asian region, several countries that have diplomatic ties have called for restraint. Many others have backed Palestine and pointed to how yesterday's attacks were a result of Israel's "violent and extremist policies".

Soon after yesterday's attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that he is "deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel". "We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he added.

