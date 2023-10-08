Photos: Death, Devastation As Israel, Gaza War Enters Day 2

The Hamas attacks, particularly its targeting of civilians in Israel, has drawn condemnation globally

The fighting between Israel and the Hamas group escalated on Sunday as barrages of rockets were fired from Israel in a counteroffensive after the Hamas' unprecedented terror strikes on its cities yesterday. The rocket strikes and the counter-attack has claimed over 700 lives so far.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a "long and difficult" war and vowed to retaliate. The attack marks one of the most serious escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years.

Pictures and videos on social media showed buildings being reduced to rubble and people mourning over the loss of their loved ones. The streets and cities of Israel have descended into chaos as it battled Gaza on the second day.

People walk around ruins of building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza after Hamas' surprise attack