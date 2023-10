The Israeli military on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been Kidnapped by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants' cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war.

"We have updated the families of 199 hostages," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier number of 155 captives.

