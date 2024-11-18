Israel To Target Hezbollah Despite Potential Lebanon Ceasefire: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will continue to operate militarily against the Iran-backed Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached in Lebanon.

"The most important thing is not (the deal that) will be laid on paper... We will be forced to ensure our security in the north (of Israel) and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah's attacks... even after a ceasefire", to keep the group from rebuilding its forces, Netanyahu told the Israeli parliament.

