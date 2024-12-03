Israel Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Hezbollah Across Lebanon

The Israeli military said Monday it had "struck Hezbollah terrorists, dozens of launchers, and terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon", where a fragile US-brokered truce with the militant group began last week.

The Israeli air force also "struck the Hezbollah launcher in the area of Berghoz in southern Lebanon shortly" after the militant group targeted an Israeli position. "Israel demands that the relevant parties in Lebanon fulfill their responsibilities and prevent Hezbollah's hostile activity," the army said in a statement.

