Israel Launches "Limited Ground Op" In Gaza Day After Missile Strikes

As part of the ceasefire, Israel had withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which it had used as a military zone and which bisected northern Gaza from the south.

The move appeared to deepen a renewed Israeli offensive in Gaza.
Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip:

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it launched a "limited ground operation" to retake part of a key Gaza corridor.

The move appeared to deepen a renewed Israeli offensive in Gaza, which shattered a ceasefire with Hamas that had begun in January.

As part of the ceasefire, Israel had withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which it had used as a military zone and which bisected northern Gaza from the south.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

