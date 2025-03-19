Israel Launches "Limited Ground Op" In Gaza Day After Missile Strikes

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it launched a "limited ground operation" to retake part of a key Gaza corridor.

The move appeared to deepen a renewed Israeli offensive in Gaza, which shattered a ceasefire with Hamas that had begun in January.

As part of the ceasefire, Israel had withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which it had used as a military zone and which bisected northern Gaza from the south.



