Israel Launches "Limited Ground Op" In Gaza Day After Missile Strikes

Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip:
As part of the ceasefire, Israel had withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which it had used as a military zone and which bisected northern Gaza from the south.
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it launched a "limited ground operation" to retake part of a key Gaza corridor.
As part of the ceasefire, Israel had withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which it had used as a military zone and which bisected northern Gaza from the south.
