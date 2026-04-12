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Putin Offers To Help Middle East Peace Efforts In Call With Iran President

"Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict," the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

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Putin Offers To Help Middle East Peace Efforts In Call With Iran President
Vladimir Putin was on call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday that he was ready to help mediate efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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