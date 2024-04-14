Iran Attacks Israel In Retaliation, Raises Fears Of A Regional War

Iran launched over 200 drones and missiles at Israel as its proxies and allies also carried out coordinated attacks on Israeli positions. "The regime in Iran sent a massive swarm of over 200 killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles," an Israeli army spokesman said.

Iran insists it acted in "self-defence" after the targeting of its diplomatic mission in Damascus. It said it hoped its action would prompt no further escalation and "the matter can be deemed concluded."

The Israeli army said that "dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches" were identified approaching Israeli territory, the majority of which were intercepted before they crossed into Israel. Troops are deployed on all fronts, prepared, and continuing to defend Israeli territory, the statement added.

US President Joe Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel against Iranian attacks, after holding an urgent meeting with his top security officials over the spiraling crisis in the Middle East. "I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said on X - earlier known as Twitter.

President Biden also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone. Netanyahu has vowed to respond defensively and offensively, saying that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years.

The European Union, Britain, France, Mexico, Czechia, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands all condemned Iran's attack. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today over Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, the body's president said.

Hundreds of Iranians gathered in Tehran's Palestine Square waving Iranian and Palestinian flags to celebrate the unprecedented military action against Israel."Death to Israel!" and "Death to America!" chanted demonstrator shortly after the attack was launched.

Israel said it was closing schools nationwide while Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon announced they were temporarily closing their airspace.

The Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, now in its seventh month, has driven up tensions in the region, spreading to fronts with Lebanon and Syria and drawing long-range fire at Israeli targets from as far away as Yemen and Iraq.