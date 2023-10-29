'A Worrying Sign': UN After Thousands Break Into Aid Centres In Gaza

UN warned that "civil order" was starting to collapse in Gaza

The United Nations warned Sunday that "civil order" was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses.

The UN relief agency for the Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said wheat, flour and other basic supplies had been pillaged at several warehouses.

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege," said Thomas White, Gaza's UNRWA chief.

