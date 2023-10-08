Updates: 300 Israelis Killed In Hamas Attack, Gaza Residents Warned Ahead Of Revenge

Smoke billowed over residential Israeli areas as sirens sounded overhead.

Over 300 Israelis were killed in a sudden and extensive attack launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to reduce Hamas' hideouts in Gaza to rubble in response to the attack.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbed to a minimum of 232 as a result of intense air strikes on the coastal enclave.

Throughout the night, intense gun battles ensued between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas fighters across at least 22 locations in Israel. This included at least two areas where gunmen were holding hostages, according to information provided by the Israeli army.

The army further stated that "terrorists rampaged and forcibly entered homes, resulting in the loss of civilian lives." Over 1,000 individuals in Israel sustained injuries from gunshots or the more than 3,000 incoming rockets.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Israel-Hamas Connflict:

Oct 08, 2023 08:05 (IST) Hamas leader Haniyeh says Israel can't provide protection for Arab countries

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, told fellow Arab countries on Saturday that Israel cannot provide them with any protection despite recent diplomatic rapprochements.

Oct 08, 2023 07:57 (IST) "Nervous, Scared, In Touch With Embassy," Say Indian Students In Israel

Several Indian students in Israel have said that they feel nervous and scared in the face of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy.

Oct 08, 2023 07:54 (IST) Rocket Barrage, Bulldozers: How The Hamas Attack On Israel Unfolded

Israel came under a surprise attack by Hamas, which combined gunmen breaching borders with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza. The attack killed at least 300 Israelis, while at least 230 Palestinians died in reprisal strikes by the Israeli military