Iran Says It Facilitated Release Of 10 Thai Hostages From Gaza

Iran facilitated Friday's release of 10 Thai hostages from Gaza, providing a list of names to Palestinian group Hamas after a request to do so by Thailand's Foreign Ministry and parliamentary speaker, Iran's embassy in Thailand said on social media on Saturday.

"This request was accepted by Hamas and 10 Thai hostages were released after the ceasefire," it said.

