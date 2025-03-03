Germany Urges Israel To "Immediately" Stop Blocking Gaza Aid

Germany on Monday urged Israel to "immediately" stop blocking aid flowing into war-ravaged Gaza, after Israel made the move as talks on a truce extension appeared to hit an impasse.

"Unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip must be guaranteed at all times," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing.

"Granting or denial of humanitarian access is not a legitimate means of pressure in negotiations."

Germany, traditionally a staunch ally of Israel, also called on Palestinian group Hamas to release the hostages it was still holding, Sebastian Fischer said.

"Hamas must now put an end to the suffering and humiliation of the remaining hostages and their families," he said.

Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza.

The Israeli decision Sunday to block aid into Gaza came amid talks on a truce extension after the first phase of a 42-day ceasefire drew to a close.

Israel had announced a truce extension until mid-April that it said United States Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had proposed.

But Hamas has repeatedly rejected an extension, instead favouring a transition to the truce deal's second phase that could bring a permanent end to the war.

Sebastian Fischer said Berlin was urging "both sides to return to the negotiating table and ensure the continuation of the ceasefire agreement".

"All of this is indispensable for the release of further hostages, for improving the humanitarian situation of the people in Gaza and, in the long term, for the reconstruction of Gaza and a peaceful future in the region," he added.

