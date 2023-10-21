Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Hamas Frees Two US Hostages, More Releases Likely Soon

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel says 203 people were abducted by Hamas

Hamas fighters have released two US citizens among some 200 hostages they took in the October 7 attacks in Israel. Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan were back in Israel late Friday, the Israeli government said.

The Hamas group also said it was working with Qatar and Egypt to free its "civilian" hostages, in a sign that they would release more people soon.

Israel says 203 people including Israelis, dual nationals, and foreigners were kidnapped by Hamas when they launched the deadliest attacks. At least 1,400 people were killed, mostly civilians, according to the government.

Israel has responded by bombing the Gaza Strip which has left more than 4,100 people dead, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas administration.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war: