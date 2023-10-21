'Hamas Doesn't...': Israel Responds To Greta Thunberg's Post On Gaza

Greta Thunberg was seen with a placard that read "Stand with Gaza"

Climate activist Greta Thunberg's support for Gaza has drawn a sharp response from Israel. On Friday, Greta posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, in which four activists, including herself, held placards expressing solidarity with Palestine and Gaza.

Reacting to Ms Thunberg's post, Israel, through its official X handle, took a dig at the climate activist saying that Hamas doesn't use sustainable materials for their rockets, "which have butchered innocent Israelis".

"The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up,” the post added

Israel also used pictures of three 19-year-old Israelis, who were killed allegedly in a Hamas attack.

The response came after Ms Thunberg, in her post, was seen with a placard that read, "Stand with Gaza."

Another activist called for a "Free Palestine," while two other women held placards with messages, "This Jew supports Palestine" and "Climate justice now!"

“Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” Greta Thunberg wrote in the caption.

Some users, however, came to Ms Thunberg's defense. They pointed out that her expression of support was for Gaza, not necessarily for Hamas. One user wrote, “Your subconscious and true ideals leaked. She said Gaza, not Hamas. This says a lot. good luck editing this next.”

Another person accused Israel of “playing the victim card.”

A user accused Israel of similar actions and brought up concerns about the environmental sustainability of the air and watercraft used by the IDF in the context of restricting movement and impacting Palestinians in the region. “The air and watercrafts used by the IDF to restrict movement and BUTCHER innocent Palestinians in the largest open-air prison for 75 years aren't made of sustainable materials,” read the comment.

Ms Thunberg's statement came 270 weeks after she initiated her Friday school strike, which later ignited the global school strikes movement.

The United Nations revealed that in just 10 days, around 4,200 people have lost their lives and more than a million people have been forced to leave their homes due to the Israel-Hamas war.