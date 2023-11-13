Israel Discovers Copy Of Hitler's Book In Children's Room Used By Hamas

Israeli President's office also issued a statement about the discovery of the book.

An Arabic copy of Adolf Hitler's book 'Mein Kampf" was discovered by Israeli military personnel on Sunday in a children's room that had been used by Hamas operatives in northern Gaza as a base during the weekend. The official account of Israel took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "Antisemitism kills. IDF forces found a copy of Hitler's antisemitic work "Mein Kampf" in a child's room of a home in Gaza used by Hamas as a terrorism hub."

They said that "the terrorist highlighted portions of the book and included his own notes." "It starts with words. It ends with Jewish blood in the streets," they added. The post also included two pictures of the book.

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed the same and said that the book showed signs of personal use. "This is Adolf Hitler's book, 'Mein Kampf,' translated into Arabic. This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II," he told the outlet.

"The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections and studied again and again, Adolf Hitler's ideology to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing," the Israeli President added.

Further, his office also issued a statement about the discovery of the book. "After the massacre and atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 - the day on which the largest number of Jews were murdered since the Holocaust - this is another revelation that testifies to the sources of inspiration of the terrorist organization Hamas, and proves once again that all its actions have the same goal as the Nazis - the destruction of Jews," Mr Herzog's office wrote.

According to Fox News, Mein Kampf means 'My Struggle' in English and promotes the key components of Nazism. Published in 1925, the 387-page book was written by Adolf Hitler in a Bavarian prison before he rose to power.

Meanwhile, Fighting continues in Gaza, over five weeks after Hamas's October 7 attack triggered a furious response from Israel which has vowed to destroy the Palestinian group.

Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel and almost 240 hostages were taken, according to Israeli officials. In Gaza, more than 11,100 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed, health officials in the Hamas-run territory have said.

