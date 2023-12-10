18,000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks, Says Gaza Health Ministry

About 18,000 Palestinians killed and 49,500 injured in Israeli attacks: Gaza Health Ministry (File)

About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra, also told Al Jazeera television in a telephone interview that the count included 297 people killed and more than 550 wounded in the last 24 hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)