Egypt Says It Received 'Positive Signals' Over Extension Of Four-Day Gaza Truce

The head of Egypt's State Information Service said the country was holding extensive talks with parties

Egypt said on Saturday it had received positive signals from all parties over a possible extension of the Gaza truce for one or two days.

📍Cairo..Tripartite discussions between FM Sameh Shoukry and FMs of Portugal and Slovenia on Gaza.. Consensus in positions regarding the necessity of ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid..visiting FMs appreciated 🇪🇬 role in concluding the truce agreement@tfajon@JoaoCravinhopic.twitter.com/j8FGEkQwuL — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) November 25, 2023

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement that the country was holding extensive talks with all parties to reach an agreement over extending the four-day truce, which "means the release of more detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)