Israel Music Fest Survivor Says She Hid Under Dead Bodies For 7 Hours

Thousands of young people attended the Nature Party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza

A music festival in Israel was the site of one of the first attacks by Hamas over the weekend, where over 250 people were killed. Videos on social media showed hundreds of people running in all directions, scrambling for their lives as Hamas men fired at them. Now, one person who was at the festival, said she survived the attack by hiding under dead bodies for seven hours, the New York Post reported.

As per the report, Lee Sasi and about 35 others had taken cover in a bomb shelter when they were discovered by Hamas fighters, who began shooting into the bunker at random. However, by the time she was saved, only 10 people came out alive. She said they survived by hiding underneath the bodies of those who were killed.

Ms Sasi later narrated the horrific ordeal to her friend Natasha Raquel Kirtchuk Gutman on Instagram.

“Yes after 7 hours of being in hiding under dead bodies in the bomb shelters. I'm not joking,'' she wrote along with a photo and a video of what appears to be several bodies stacked on top of each other.

(Trigger warning: Distressing content ahead)

Thousands of young people attended the Nature Party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza, which became one of the first targets of Palestinian gunmen who crossed into Israel early on Saturday in the biggest attack on the country in decades. The attackers stormed Israel on motorbikes, pickup trucks, speed boats, and motorised gliders, some of which were seen flying over the festival in a video widely shared online.

As rocket fire exploded around, panicked partygoers tried to escape in any way they could.

"At one stage me and a friend got into a car with people we didn't know and we just jumped into a car with lots of people and started to drive," said 23-year-old Zohar Maariv. After the car came under fire, they fled on foot and hid for hours until they were rescued. Many victims were shot in the back as they ran.

Previously, a video of 25-year-old woman Noa Argamani reportedly crying for help from the back of a motorbike while being kidnapped spread across social media.

Israel today said it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas terrorists as the war's death count passed 3,000 on Tuesday, the fourth day of fierce fighting since the Islamists launched a surprise attack. The death count in Israel has surged above 900 from the worst attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 765 people killed so far.