Watch: 2023 Video Of Nepalese Hamas Hostage Bipin Joshi Shared By Family

The family of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese student of agriculture, taken hostage by Hamas two years ago, has released a video believed to have been filmed in Gaza in November 2023.

The footage, first obtained by Israeli intelligence officials, was shared with the family but kept under censorship until recently.

It was released in an effort to encourage the finalisation of a deal for the release of hostages, Pushpa Joshi, Bipin's sister, told The Jerusalem Post. The video provides the only sign of life received by Joshi's family since he was abducted from Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel, where he had been working as an agriculture student.

In the 33-second clip, Joshi, speaking in English, identifies himself, states he is a student from Nepal, and describes his "Learn and Earn" programme. "My name is Bipin Joshi. I am from Nepal. I am 23 years old. I came here to Israel 25 days ago. I came here for the "Learn and Earn programme," I am a student. I work in agricultural farm[ing] in citrus and lemon farm," he said.

החטוף ביפין ג'ושי בתיעוד משבי חמאס שמשפחתו מפרסמת הערב, ככל הנראה מנובמבר 2023 pic.twitter.com/GsNxdGUKnu — הארץ חדשות (@haaretznewsvid) October 8, 2025

At the end of the clip, Joshi stares off-screen without moving his head.

Pushpa, who is in the US advocating for the release of her brother, said the family decided to release the video now to create pressure on negotiators.

She appealed to the diplomats and said, "It's almost two years, and we can't wait anymore. And we have no power to wait anymore. Please don't go back. Please don't look back. And try to understand the pain of the hostages and the hostages' family. And take good action for their safe release."

The Joshi family acknowledged the difficulty of sharing in 'critical and historic' period. They said, "This sign of life found in Gaza, which we are sharing with you today, serves as an anchor and a confirmation of our steadfast belief that he is alive. It is not easy for us to share it publicly, but we are in critical and historic days that will determine the fate of the 48 hostages."

Concluding their message with an appeal, they said, "We call on all diplomatic and international actors involved: Do not give up on them. Bring the day. Bring them home."

Bipin Joshi came from a remote village in western Nepal and arrived in Israel only three weeks before the attack for an academic programme to study farming. As per a Wall Street Journal report, he saved several people in a shelter at Kibbutz Alumim during the October 7 Hamas attack but was subsequently abducted by by the group.

"Before they could move, though, the militants returned with reinforcements. The gunmen barged through the kitchen doors and grabbed Bipin and three Thai farmers hiding nearby. Bipin hasn't been heard from since," the report added.