'Hands Are On Trigger': Iran's Warning To Israel Over Gaza Offensive

The Iranian foreign minister also singled out the United States for its unwavering backing of Israel.

As Israel prepares for a possible ground invasion of Gaza, Iran has issued a stark warning, calling for an immediate end to aggressions against Palestinians. The Iranian foreign minister also singled out the United States for its unwavering backing of Israel since the devastating Hamas attack that left over 1,400 Israelis dead.

"If the Zionist aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger," Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

The continuous Israeli bombardment of Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 2,670 people, including over 700 children. Israel cut off all water, electricity, and food to the densely populated coastal enclave, but restored water to the southern region yesterday.

"No one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts," Amirabdollahian said, according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement. "Those who are interested in preventing the scope of war and crisis from expanding, need to prevent the current barbaric attacks... against citizens and civilians in Gaza."

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan voiced concern in Washington about the potential for the war in Israel to escalate, and the possibility of Iran, a long-standing rival of Israel and Hamas supporter, becoming directly involved.

Israel has sent soldiers and tanks to its northern border with Lebanon, which is patrolled by the UN. It has also closed a four-kilometre (2.5-mile) wide area to civilians after deadly fire across the border with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.