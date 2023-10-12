Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Couple Killed By Hamas Hid Their Twin Babies. They Were Found Unharmed 12 Hours Later

Israel-Hamas war has been going on since Saturday.

In a last act of bravery, a young Israeli couple hid their 10-month-old twin babies before Hamas operatives broke into their home and shot them both dead. According to The Independent, Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky were attacked in their home in Kfar Gaza, a kibbutz just three miles east of Gaza. But before they were murdered by Hamas gunmen, they hid their 10-month-old twins in a shelter, where they remained for 12 hours until they were rescued by Israeli soldiers.

Taking to social media, Deputy Ambassador of Israel in Cyprus, Rotem Segev, wrote, "Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, 30 years old. They hid the ten-month-old twins in the shelter while terrorists broke into their home. They were brutally murdered after fighting fiercely with the terrorists."

Further, according to Mr Segev, the babies were left alone for over 12 hours until they were rescued by Israeli forces. "Imagine the horror. Two terrified parents who tried with all their might to protect their children, who are now orphans. May their memory be a blessing," she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

As per the New York Post, the babies were rescued unharmed and were later handed to their grandmother.

Israeli civilians were caught unaware on Saturday morning after Hamas operatives broke through the border and launched rockets from Gaza. According to reports, the Hamas gunmen killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians gunned down in their homes or on the streets, and carried scores of hostages back to Gaza.

In response, Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip. In a televised address late on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to "eliminate terrorists" still present in Israel and said, "What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations."

Since Saturday, Israel has launched hundreds of deadly airstrikes along the Gaza Strip, killing around 1,200 people. Many former soldiers and reservists have also reported back on duty for Israel's war against Hamas. Moreover, in recent days Israel has also announced a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies.